Road closure in Julington Creek Plantation due to watermain break

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — JEA began water main repairs near 1920 Bishop Estates Road on Monday leading to a temporary single-lane closure. The closure is located on Bishop Estates Road between Orange Avenue and Durbin Creek.

The work is estimated to be completed by March 16, 2026, a St. Johns County news release states.

The utility company is using two-way traffic control to manage vehicle movement while crews complete the repairs. This project is part of ongoing utility maintenance required for the local water main system, the news release states.

Traffic flaggers will be on-site during work hours to safely direct vehicles through the construction zone. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area, follow all posted signage and allow for extra travel time.

Residents and business owners will maintain access to their properties throughout the duration of the repair work. However, driveways may be briefly blocked while crews work directly in front of specific properties. JEA indicated that crews will notify affected residents in advance of any work impacting their driveway access.

