TRAFFIC ALERT: Buckman Bridge vehicle crash with injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle crash with injuries occurred on the Buckman Bridge, blocking the right lane heading South.

JFRD has confirmed that one adult was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 3 p.m., the right lane is still blocked with heavy traffic.

