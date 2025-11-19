Robert Irwin to headline Toast to Conservation event at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin, is coming to the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens as the special guest for this year’s Toast to Conservation event.

The annual fundraiser, sponsored by Danis Construction, is set for Tuesday, February 10, 2026, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the VyStar SkyScape and the newly finished Manatee River Habitat.

Guests will get a first look at the zoo’s new entrance before it officially opens.

Irwin, known for his TV work and conservation efforts, follows in the footsteps of his famous dad. He’ll share stories and insights about protecting wildlife around the world.

Attendees will enjoy a chef-created dinner and a night of conversation, all to support the zoo’s animal care and conservation programs. Tickets and details are at JacksonvilleZoo.org.

