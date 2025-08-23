Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville gets $200K donation to help families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville has received a significant boost with a $200,000 donation from The Anderson-DuBose Company and VanTrust Real Estate to support families with children receiving medical care.

The Anderson-DuBose Company, a leading distributor for McDonald’s, has entered the Jacksonville market, and its CEO, Warren Anderson, has personally donated $100,000 to Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville. This donation was matched by VanTrust Real Estate, the development partner for Anderson-DuBose, resulting in a total contribution of $200,000.

“We are excited to welcome Anderson-DuBose to Jacksonville and deeply grateful for Mr. Anderson and VanTrust’s generosity and leadership,” said Joey Leik, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville. “This $200,000 investment demonstrates a powerful commitment not only to our families, but also to the broader Jacksonville community. Anderson-DuBose is already making a meaningful impact in their new hometown.”

Over the past 36 years, Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville has provided care, comfort, and kindness to nearly 45,000 families.

The facility has grown from a 10-bedroom house to a 53-room, 68,000 square foot facility in San Marco, featuring amenities such as a movie theater, fitness center, KidZone Learning Center, rooftop garden, and spacious kitchen areas.

“As Anderson-DuBose begins its work in Jacksonville, we are honored to partner with Ronald McDonald House Jacksonville to make a lasting difference for families,” said Mr. Anderson of Anderson-DuBose. “Giving back is at the core of who we are, and it is a privilege to help ensure families have welcoming and comforting spaces to laugh, learn, and heal.”

The contributions from Anderson-DuBose and VanTrust Real Estate underscore a strong commitment to the Jacksonville community, ensuring that families can remain close to their children during critical medical treatments.

“Giving back is at the core of who we are, and it is a privilege to help ensure families have welcoming and comforting spaces to laugh, learn and heal,” said Warren Anderson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]