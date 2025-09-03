Safety concerns grow over e-bikes and scooters on UNF Campus ahead of safety meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the growing popularity of electric scooters, e-bikes, and skateboards among students, safety is becoming a top priority at the University of North Florida.

UNF students told Action News Jax that the speed of these devices on shared walkways is creating safety concerns — especially as pedestrians and fast-moving riders try to navigate the same space.

Students told us the concern comes from sharing the same walkways — while someone may be walking at 2 miles per hour, an electric skateboard or e-bike can reach speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.

Some students said they’ve had close calls.

“I think they go way too fast in between people,” said UNF student Thomas Quinlan.

“They kind of annoy me because I almost got hit by them running on the bridge,” added student Kelly-Jane Adams.

To address these concerns, representatives from UNF Police, AAA, and UF Health are holding a safety-focused news conference Thursday morning on campus. The goal: raise awareness and promote safer habits as part of AAA’s ongoing media tour.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks],

Although there haven’t been any reported incidents on the UNF campus so far, university leaders said now is the best time to act.

While there haven’t been any incidents on the UNF campus, school leaders say that’s exactly why now is the best time to educate students.

The AAA initiative focuses on reducing crashes through education, improved infrastructure, and behavior changes — particularly as micromobility devices become more common among young adults for commuting.

Many students said they support the effort.

“If that keeps people from being injured, then that’s great,” said Quinlan.

UNF students said educational meetings like this are needed.

The safety event is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at the University of North Florida.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.