Sailors return to Naval Station Mayport just in time for Thanksgiving

Jacksonville, Fla. — It was a heartwarming homecoming just two days before Thanksgiving.

About 75 sailors aboard the USS Indianapolis returned to Naval Station Mayport on Tuesday after a seven-month deployment.

Sailors were greeted with warm hugs and kisses from their loved ones.

“There’s a lot of love brewing up,” sailor Keshawna Nave’s family said.

The sailors have been supporting critical U.S. Navy missions across the Middle East, Europe, and the Atlantic—promoting freedom of navigation and ensuring global security.

But on Tuesday, it was all about reuniting with family.

“We’ve been through a lot, and I’m just grateful to be back,” Sailor Broija Nickerson said.

One mother, who’s experienced three separate deployments, says her faith helped make this one a little easier.

“This time it was easier. We are Christians, so God has been our rock,” Nave said.

“You can’t describe it. I’m just grateful to God that I’m back with my family,” Nickerson said.

It’s clear that this reunion is about more than just the sailors’ return. It’s about the bonds of family, the strength of faith, and the deep gratitude for the sacrifices made over the past several months.

Happy homecoming USS Indianapolis returns to Naval Station Mayport after a 7-month deployment









