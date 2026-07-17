Salvation Army begins ‘Christmas in July’ campaign at Jacksonville Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It looks and sounds a lot like Christmas outside a Southside Walmart.

Shoppers at the Beach and Hodges Boulevard store will see Salvation Army bell ringers outside on Friday for a special “Christmas in July” Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army is getting a head start on its fundraising efforts. Money raised will help provide meals, shelter and other services throughout the year.

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“Christmas in July is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and support local families facing hardship,” Maj. Bobby Parker, area commander of The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida, said in a news release. “Every donation made at the red kettle helps ensure that individuals and families in our community can access essential resources and compassionate care when they need it most.”

Donations will be collected outside the store all day on Friday.

The Salvation Army has been serving Jacksonville since 1891. To learn more about it, visit Jacksonville.salvationarmyflorida.org.

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