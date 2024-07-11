Salvation Army of Northeast Florida offers thousands in rental assistance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families in Jacksonville who need help with their rent are encouraged to call the Salvation Army.

The state awarded the organization more than $75 million in rental assistance and almost $45 million for utilities to hand out to qualifying households.

Leaders at the Salvation Army said rental assistance is serving as a lifeline for those who cannot make ends meet in Northeast Florida. They said around 40% of households are struggling and only one financial crisis away from becoming homeless -- those people are urged to reach out for help.

“This will be a preventative measure to help those families as we have the resources to keep them in their homes instead of them deciding ‘Is it medicine or food I sacrifice in order to keep housing for me and my family,’” Keath Biggers, area commander for the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida, said.

Biggers said the organization hopes to provide $1,500 to each qualifying family in rental assistance and around $350 for utilities.

People working in Downtown Jacksonville told Action News Jax families desperately need extra funds to stay in Duvall County. They said they are grateful the state is stepping in.

“The prices have gone up so much that I’m really in a standstill for even looking to find a new place. It would take a huge hit on my monthly budget to pay an extra $1,000 a month in rent,” William Molinaro, a Jacksonville resident, said.

The Salvation Army said they have already conducted screenings for eligible families and have handed out thousands of dollars. For more information on the rental assistance program or if you want to apply, call (904) 356-8641 or click here.

