Salvation Army’s Angel Tree to support 2,000 children this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This holiday season, The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program is bringing Christmas joy to approximately 2,000 children in Northeast Florida through community generosity.

The program, which runs from November 14th to December 12th, allows community members to adopt angels representing children.

financial hardship, purchase gifts from their wish lists, and return them unwrapped to designated collection points.

“Every angel on our trees represents a child whose family is facing financial hardship this season,” said Maj. Candice Biggers, Area Commander, Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.“The magic happens when we see parents’ faces light up knowing their children will have a special Christmas,” added Biggers.

Angel Trees are placed in local malls, businesses, and community centers, adorned with paper angels containing children’s wish lists.

Community members can adopt an angel, purchase the requested gifts, and return them unwrapped to collection points such as the Avenues Mall main office, participating Ashley Furniture locations, Lee & Cates Glass, or The Salvation Army Toy Distribution Center.

The gifts will be distributed on December 17th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Toy Distribution Center located at the former Regency Beall’s at 860 Commerce Center Drive.

Volunteer opportunities include gift sorting at distribution centers and assistance on distribution day, with interested individuals encouraged to contact Sheila Wright, Volunteer Recruiter, at 904-301-4776.

