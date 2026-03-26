Sandalwood High ROTC instructor accused of having students do ‘demeaning activities’ as discipline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Sandalwood High School instructor is under investigation due to “concerning allegations” over actions taken in the classroom, Duval County Public Schools said Thursday.

DCPS said the district and Duval County School Police are involved in the investigation, and the instructor has been removed from the school and classroom.

In a message to Sandalwood families, Principal Dr. Saryn L. Hatcher said, “the allegations involve reports that ROTC students were directed to perform demeaning activities as a form of classroom discipline.”

“While the presumption of innocence applies, the reported behavior is unacceptable,” a district spokesperson said.

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Here is the full message from Hatcher that was shared with families:

“Dear Saint Nation, This is Dr. Hatcher. I want to share an important update with you in the spirit of transparency. An ROTC instructor has been removed from the classroom following very concerning allegations. Specifically, the allegations involve reports that ROTC students were directed to perform demeaning activities as a form of classroom discipline. This matter is currently under investigation by the district and school police, and a report has also been made to the Department of Children and Families Services. Due to the active investigations, I am unable to provide additional details at this time. However, I can share that the nature of these allegations is concerning, demonstrates poor judgement, and does not rise to the high standards we have for all our staff. While all individuals are entitled to due process, please know that we will take all appropriate action following the conclusion of the investigations. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. We are in direct contact with the students and families involved and are working to provide any needed support and services. While it is never easy to share this type of news, I believe it is important that you are informed. Thank you for your continued support of Sandalwood High School.”

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