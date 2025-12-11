Santa Claus making early stop at Jacksonville Zoo’s ‘Very Merry Breakfast’ Dec. 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Santa Claus made an early appearance at the Zoo for the ‘Very Merry Breakfast’ event, scheduled for December 20 from 8 to 10 a.m.

The event promises a festive start to the day with a chicken-and-waffle bar, story time for children, and a special table-side visit from Santa.

Attendees will enjoy early entry to the zoo and have special access to the Carousel and the 4D Theater after the breakfast event.

The breakfast will be held in the Range of the Jaguar area, providing a unique setting for the holiday festivities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]