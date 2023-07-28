Santa and Subaru of Jacksonville team up for Christmas in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Santa and Subaru are celebrating Christmas in July and delivering toys to Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Toy drop-off marks the final stretch of the annual toy and donation drive for hospital patients.

These toys will be immediately used by our Family Support Services department, helping children feel comfortable and gain a sense of understanding during their hospital stay.

Toys donated at the Subaru in Jacksonville will be given to the children in Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The last day to donate is July 31.

