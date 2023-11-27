Savings to be thankful for: Why Florida drivers are feeling the cheer this holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas is coming early this year with some big-time savings at the pump.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to AAA, Thanksgiving 2023 saw the lowest gas prices for the holiday in three years, with gas hitting as low as $3.03 a gallon across Florida on average.

“I’m on a semi-fixed income, so it does help quite a bit. I appreciate it a lot,” Bill Metcalf told Action News Jax while filling up his tank on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

As of Monday, the average price for gas in the Sunshine State sits at $3.01 a gallon, almost $2 lower than the all-time high of $4.89 set in June 2022.

“You had to make choices about what you were going to spend money on because gas became a bigger challenge or bigger issue,” recalled Tom Sierocuk, another gas customer.

Duval County also has experienced some of the lowest gas prices in the state with a $2.95 per gallon average.

Meanwhile, St Johns County drivers are paying $2.99 a gallon on average, with prices hovering around $2.97 in Clay County and $3.01 in Nassau County.

Read: Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Houston Texans 24-21

Sierocuk told Action News Jax that the savings come just in time for not just those headed home after the Thanksgiving holiday, but for the holiday shopping going on right now as well.

“This time of year, it’s perfect, you know, to have that little extra money to help spend and get things done for your family,” he said.

AAA also outlined the reason for the price relief and the outlook for future savings at the pump.

“A recent drop in oil prices and the seasonal downturn in fuel demand has enabled gas prices to move lower in time for the holidays,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA. “Gas prices should remain low through the holidays unless there’s an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line.”

Read: AP Top 25: No. 3 Washington, No. 5 Oregon move up, give Pac-12 2 in top 5 for 1st time since 2016

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.