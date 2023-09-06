‘Say no to Fuel Depot’ residents at odds about potential Fuel Depot coming to Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A proposed fuel depot could come to Northwest Jacksonville on Garden Street if approved by city leaders.

Tonight, this topic will be discussed during a land use and zoning meeting.

Residents have created these flyers with the slogan that says “Say no to the fuel depot”.

Their biggest concern is the toxic chemicals the facility could bring.

The facility would be located in an area with multiple housing developments and neighborhoods, which Webster strongly opposes.

“I’m not even sure that we got to this point, where they could even consider. Putting a fuel depot with 10 tanks and huge tanks.

Right now, this area is wooded, and what Webster is concerned about is the toxic chemicals this facility could bring.

“You’re talking about propane, jet fuel, gasoline nitroglycerine, diesel fuels,” said Webster.

I also spoke with Dana Roberts, and David Tyrell who live no more than three miles from where this site could go, they agree with Webster that this is a bad idea.

“I think it’s dangerous, I think it’s irresponsible. I don’t understand how a company thinks it is a great location to put it in,” said Dana Roberts.

“We don’t want you in our neighborhood,” said David Tyrrell

Belvedere, the developer of this project sent Action News Jax a statement about this potential project saying in part:

“We are proud to be making a nearly $100 million investment in Jacksonville with this project to bring a safer and more reliable fuel source to the area, along with the creation of dozens of high-paying jobs. Our Jacksonville site will be one of three in Florida in the next few years, which will ultimately comprise a nearly $1 billion investment by Belvedere in the Sunshine State. Our proposed terminal site, which can be compared to a commercial-level gas station, would handle the transportation and storage of gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and ethanol. We are moving the fuel by train into Jacksonville, which is why we need a site close to the railroad, and that train will have passenger-grade safety standards, even though it will carry fuel,”.

Action News Jax reached out to Jacksonville City Councilmember Randy White who represents this district to get more information on this meeting.

He says it’s a long process before the fuel depot could even come to the area.

He added tonight’s meeting is to discuss changing the current agricultural use land into industrial light land.

“It’s 100 acres, 15 of its southeast corner is already industrial light. They are just trying to send a transmittal form to Tallahassee as a whole piece to change it to a light industrial.

Councilmen White says if that form is denied in the LUZ meeting tonight, it’s back to the drawing board for the developer.

