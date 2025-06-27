Scam alert: Atlantic Beach Police warn of phishing scam disguised as landscaping proposal

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic Beach Police Department has issued a scam alert regarding phishing emails targeting residents with a fake ‘proposed landscaping project’ scheme.
According to police, these fraudulent emails demand an application approval fee via wire transfer.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
The City never requests payments by wire transfer.
Urgent requests for wire transfers or threats of project delays are significant red flags that indicate a scam.
Legitimate payments are made in person at City Hall or through their official website.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
If an email seems suspicious, residents are advised to contact the City of Atlantic Beach at (904) 247-5800 or via email at info@coab.us.
If you are targeted, it is advised not to pay or share personal information.
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]