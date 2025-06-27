Local

Scam alert: Atlantic Beach Police warn of phishing scam disguised as landscaping proposal

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic Beach Police Department has issued a scam alert regarding phishing emails targeting residents with a fake ‘proposed landscaping project’ scheme.

According to police, these fraudulent emails demand an application approval fee via wire transfer.

The City never requests payments by wire transfer.

Urgent requests for wire transfers or threats of project delays are significant red flags that indicate a scam.

Legitimate payments are made in person at City Hall or through their official website.

If an email seems suspicious, residents are advised to contact the City of Atlantic Beach at (904) 247-5800 or via email at info@coab.us.

If you are targeted, it is advised not to pay or share personal information.

