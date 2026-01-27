Scam Alert: Atlantic Beach Police warn of phone scams claiming arrest warrants, jailed relatives

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Scammers are targeting individuals through phone calls, claiming that a relative is in jail and needs money immediately, or stating there is a warrant for arrest for missing jury duty. These tactics are designed to create panic, leading victims to send money through gift cards, Zelle, or cryptocurrency.

Law enforcement officials state that they do not call individuals demanding money. Courts do not accept payment through gift cards, and jail facilities do not use services like Venmo for transactions.

Scammers often claim an immediate need for financial assistance, asserting that victims must send money to prevent arrest or to bail a relative out of jail. This includes mentioning fictitious legal issues, such as warrants for missing jury duty.

Specific payment methods mentioned by scammers include gift cards and digital transfers. Recipients are urged to remain cautious and not to send any money without verifying the information.

To combat these scams, individuals are advised to pause and think before acting. They should verify claims by contacting trusted family members or their local Police Department if anything seems suspicious or overly urgent.

