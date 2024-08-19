SCAM ALERT: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of callers impersonating authorities

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to scammer calls.

Fraudulent calls from people impersonating a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant have been reported.

The sheriff’s office said these callers will use various names and/or titles. They claim the person they are calling has a warrant out for their arrest due to missing jury duty, then demanding payment. This can be made using Bitcoin.

“The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER call you to demand money,” the sheriff’s office said in the alert issues on social media. They advise residents to do the following:

If you receive such a call, hang up immediately.

Do not share personal or financial informaiton.

Be skeptical, especially those that create a sense of urgency.

Verify any claims by contacting official numbers found on government websites.

If you received one of these calls, report it to the Seniors vs. Crime Project at 800-203-3099.

For more informaiton about the Seniors Vs. Crime Project, visit the website at https://www.seniorsvscrime.com.

