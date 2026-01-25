Scampi and Southpaw to deliver Valentine’s Day surprises for Jumbo Shrimp fans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of Crustacean Nation can celebrate Valentine’s Day with special packages featuring four ticket vouchers for the 2026 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season. The packages also include a rose, Sweet Pete’s candy, a Valentine’s Day card and a Jumbo Shrimp koozie - all to be personally delivered by Scampi and Southpaw!

The Valentine’s Day Surprise package, created in partnership with Arlington Flower Shop, offers fans a unique way to impress their loved ones while also gearing up for the upcoming baseball season.

On February 12 and 13, mascots Scampi and Southpaw will deliver these packages to recipients throughout the greater Jacksonville area.

Order by 5 PM on February 11 to ensure delivery, as the quantity of packages is limited and they will be available only until sold out.

To schedule delivery, fans should contact the Jumbo Shrimp front office at (904) 358-2846.

Again, with limited time available, prompt ordering is encouraged to guarantee a sweet surprise for Valentine’s Day.

