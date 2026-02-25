‘On schedule, but we have a long, long way to go’: Jaguars provide update on stadium construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jags Stadium renovation is moving ahead on schedule and is already starting to take shape.

Jags President Mark Lamping provided a construction update Wednesday morning.

“We’re progressing well. We’re on schedule, but we have a long, long way to go,” said Lamping.

More than 550 full-time workers are participating in the construction project each day.

At this point, Lamping said about 15 percent of the work has been completed.

The steel frame that will hold the massive shade structure is already beginning to take shape.

All the steel work should be done by November, and that shade structure will start being built in mid-2027.

Concourse expansions are also underway.

They’ll eventually wrap around the entire structure and quadruple the width of the existing pathways.

“If you ever find yourself in the main concourse during a Jaguars game or in the upper deck, there is significant crowding. All of that crowding will be relieved,” said Lamping.

Lamping said team business operations have officially moved into the new office building next to the future Four Seasons Hotel.

Construction on the nearby public marina is set wrap up this summer.

Shortly after, in the fall, the marina building and on-site restaurant will also open.

In December, Action News Jax reported city officials had announced the $1.4 billion project was already expecting cost overruns of $100 million - money the team is responsible for covering.

When asked for an update on Wednesday, Lamping said cost overruns are expected, but it’s hard to put a number on it.

“We will be over $1.4 billion. What that number will be, we won’t really know with great certainty until we get through a lot of the renovation stuff that’s going on inside the stadium,” said Lamping.

Lamping said the team hopes to secure a schedule in 2026 with a month-long gap where no games will be played at home in Jacksonville.

He explained that this will allow construction efforts to ramp up and keep progress on schedule.

