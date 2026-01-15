Scott Miller Jr. named acting chief of JFRD Administrative Services Division

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Scott Miller Jr. has been appointed Acting Division Chief of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s (JFRD) Administrative Services Division, pending City Council confirmation. Robert Hickson will serve as Deputy Division Chief.

The Administrative Services Division oversees crucial functions such as procurement, logistics, asset management, facilities operations, and fleet services that support JFRD’s operations across Jacksonville’s nearly 900 square miles.

Scott Miller Jr. joined JFRD in 2006 and brings nearly two decades of experience in logistics, procurement, and emergency management. Previously, he served as Assistant Chief of Logistics and successfully managed multimillion-dollar inventories and coordinated significant emergency activations, including during hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Miller’s leadership, the division has navigated considerable growth, including the outfitting of more than 100 new recruits annually and the expansion of the department from 1,200 to 1,900 personnel. He has also coordinated an increase in the Rescue Division’s fleet from 30 to 65 units and led a $3 million project to ensure each firefighter is equipped with two sets of turnout gear.

Hickson, the newly appointed Deputy Division Chief, has been with JFRD for 27 years and served as Captain in the Operations Division since 2019. He manages annual budgets and oversees personnel recruitment and development, providing him with critical operational insight into the resources necessary for emergency response.

The Administrative Services Division is fundamental to ensuring JFRD’s capabilities in incident response. “When our personnel respond to an emergency, they depend on reliable equipment, maintained facilities, and well-managed resources,” said Fire Chief Percy Golden II.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]