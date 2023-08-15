Search for suspect in fatal hit and run crash in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a hit and run crash that happened in Bradford County on early Tuesday morning.

According to FHP, a pedestrian was in the westbound lane of County Road 227, west of SW 57th Ave., when an unknown vehicle traveling west on the same road struck the person.

An accident report released to Action News Jax states that officials do not know if the person struck was standing, walking or laying in the westbound lane.

A second vehicle, described as a sports utility vehicle, also traveling westbound on CR227 ran over the same person. However, the SUV did stop and called 911.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-8477.

