Second suspect arrested in connection with deadly April shooting near McDuff Avenue: JSO

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) announced the arrest of a second person for the murder of 33-year-old Christopher Cam.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) announced the arrest of a second person for the murder of 33-year-old Christopher Cam on Sunday night.

According to JSO, patrol officers in District 5 responded to a shooting on Ernest Street near McDuff Avenue on April 15. Officers found Cam with multiple gunshot wounds.

JFRD transported Cam to the hospital, but he eventually died from his injuries. His cause of death was ruled as a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office, says JSO.

JSO says after months of reviewing evidence and investigating, their Homicide and Crime Scene Units detectives named 32-year-old Brandon Engeloff as a suspect in the case.

Engeloff was arrested in August. However, JSO says detectives continued their investigation with the notion that Engeloff was not the only suspect.

Eventually, detectives named 33-year-old Bradley Drew as another suspect. Drew was behind bars for unrelated charges when detectives arrested him on Friday.

