Section of Sandridge Road construction almost done in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Lake Asbury should see relief soon as a popular main road in Clay County is set to re-open on July 30.

It’s after construction to widen a stretch of Sandridge Road caused closures.

“It’s been frustrating,” said Mary Neal, who lives in the area.

It’s a frustration shared by many neighbors in Lake Asbury.

“People that live just passed the school they’ve got to go all the way down to Green Cove, come up Russell Road, just to go to the grocery store, just to go to the gas station,” said neighbor, Paula Bergeron.

Sandridge Road runs just in front of Lake Asbury Elementary and junior high schools.

“You sit in line forever to get these kids to school, my great-grandson comes to school here,” said Neal.

The project is widening almost a 3-mile stretch of road from two lanes to three. This includes turn lanes, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

Clay County Officials posted an update to the project on their Facebook page, and they said, “This project will improve traffic flow and safety as the area continues to grow.”

There is another phase of the project which will run from the schools to Russell Baptist Church and will include single-lane closures and delays.

But as Sandridge Road from Henley Road to Eagle Haven opens up, neighbors like Mary are ready.

“I’m going to be there because I’m going to drive,” said Neal.

