Security ramps up ahead of nationwide ‘No Kings’ protests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Saturday, nearly 2000 ‘No Kings’ protests are set to take place across the country. These protests are part of a national grassroots movement opposing President Donald Trump’s policies.

“We’re protesting because there are no kings in America. Not then, not now, not ever,” said Katie Chorbak, leader of 50501 Veterans.

The protests are on the same day as the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday, Flag Day, and President Trump’s 79th birthday.

This also follows a week of violence in Los Angeles as demonstrators protest President Trump’s immigration policies.

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stopped in Jacksonville and gave a stark warning to Florida protestors.

“Do not even try to shut down the streets,” said the Governor. “We’re going to make sure that you don’t do that.”

The protests are being spearheaded by several grassroots movements such as 50501. Jess Boaz is a local 50501 Northeast Florida organizer. She said they are expecting nearly 1000 people to participate in the protest at the Duval County Courthouse and have hired Marshals to keep protestors safe.

“Their job is to stand in between the protesters and the people that are inciting violence and to try to calm them down, take them away from the situation, talk with them,” said Boaz.

In St. Johns County, a smaller ‘No Kings’ protest is scheduled to be at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Racetrack Road.

Ray Kenny is one of the co-organizers for this protest. He said they are expecting around 250 people, and this particular protest is designed to be what he calls a sign wave

“We won’t be chanting or singing, but we’re trying to spread out strategically, so that this intersection, being a very busy one, people spend a lot of time sitting at a red light. And while they’re sitting at that red light, we want them to be able to glance over and actually be able to read out signs and hear our messaging,” said Kenny.

I asked Kenny if they had any security measures in place in case things were to get out of hand.

“We don’t anticipate any problems at all,” he said.

We reached out to the Duval GOP for their response to the protests and have not heard back.

We have also reached out to several local law enforcement agencies about their preparations ahead of the No Kings protest.

