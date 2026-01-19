Semi blocking lanes on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6AM: A Jackknifed semi is blocking two northbound lanes Monday morning on Philips Highway. Jacksonville police traffic will be blocked for an unknown period of time.

