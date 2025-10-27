Semi-truck driver who killed 4 on I-95 near Florida-Georgia line sentenced to 45 years in prison

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Nicholas DeWayne Burist was convicted of eight counts of homicide by vehicle, eight counts of serious injury by vehicle, and one count of open container in Camden County Superior Court, according to a news release from the office of Keith Higgins, the District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.

A jury found Burist, now 46, guilty on Thursday, Aug. 7. The conviction stems from an incident on July 1, 2022, when Burist, driving a tractor-trailer under the influence of alcohol, caused a fatal accident near Exit 1 of Interstate 95.

Assistant District Attorney Harold Moroz, who prosecuted the case, credited the swift response of law enforcement and emergency personnel with limiting the loss of life, according to the release.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 14-year-old Rylie Sloan, her mother Jamie Howard Sloan, Charles Davenport, and Michael Hines.

Four others, including Kyle Sloan (father of Rylie and husband of Jamie), Raymond Tipton, Thelma Petno, and Valerie Tulloch, were seriously injured.

Evidence at trial showed that Burist, of Newport News, Va., veered out of his lane, striking another vehicle before crossing into oncoming traffic, leading to multiple collisions, the release said.

The trial involved the testimony of 24 witnesses and included multiple exhibits, such as videos from the crash scene and toxicology results.

Judge Anthony Harrison on Monday, Aug. 11, sentenced Burist to 75 years, with 45 years to be served in prison and 30 years on probation.

