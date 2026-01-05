Shands Bridge to close this weekend due to maintenance

The Florida Department of Transportation says the Shands Bridge will be closed this weekend due to routine bridge maintenance.

FDOT says the bridge will close on January 9 at 9:00 p.m. and will reopen on January 12 at 4:00 a.m. The department says if the work is not completed by the end of the weekend, the bridge will be closed the following weekend.

FDOT suggests drivers use the Buckman Bridge as a detour during the closure.

FDOT adds that project teams will also work on paving on Leonard C. Taylor Parkway between MOBRO Marine and the Shands Bridge.

