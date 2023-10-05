Shanna Gardner extradition hearing rescheduled for next Oct. 19

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 11:47 a.m.- The judge still doesn’t have a copy of the extradition warrant signed by the Washington Governor, so a review hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Original story: On Thursday, the ex-wife of a murdered Microsoft executive from Ponte Vedra Beach could learn when she’ll be back in Jacksonville for trial.

Shanna Gardner is set to be extradited to Florida from Washington state, but the question now is when.

Action News Jax told you last month when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an extradition warrant ordering her back to Florida.

Gardner has been fighting the extradition since her arrest in August in connection to the death of her ex-husband Jared Bridegan.

Gardner’s ex-husband was shot and killed on Feb. 16 last year in Jacksonville Beach while his 2-year-old was in the car. Police say he had stopped to remove a tire in the road that was intentionally placed there. The State Attorney’s Office called it a “murder-for-hire plot.”

In an exclusive interview with Action News Jax last year, Gardner denied any involvement in Bridegan’s murder.

Gardner is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

