Shanna Gardner’s lawyers file sanctions against State Attorney’s Office, demand evidence

The defense team of a woman accused of plotting the murder-for-hire of her ex-husband filed a motion on Thursday to sanction the State Attorney’s Office “due to continued discovery violation.” They are also asking for more evidence.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Shanna Gardner is facing charges in connection to the 2022 death of her ex-husband Jared Bridegan.

RELATED: Jacksonville Beach Police identify father of 4 shot, killed in front of his 2-year-old

The sanctions motion alleges the court “is aware, and the record captures, repeated discovery delays and violations solely attributable to the State Attorney’s Office.”

Court documents say these violations include the State’s failure to perform an adequate taint review of Gardner’s devices to remove attorney-client communications, the “potential spillage” of attorney-client communications to law enforcement and counsel involved in the case, lack of oversight in the use of Nextpoint, lack of labeling or listing discovery material, and more.

Gardner’s attorneys say “the State Attorney’s Office has repeatedly and without consequence abuse its authority.”

RELATED: New documents reveal man who admitted to shooting, killing Jared Bridegan may have lied in testimony

This abuse of authority includes the use of ex-parte subpoenas, the use of “heavy-handed tactics with defense witnesses,” and the failure to disclose favorable evidence, according to court documents.

The motions states Garnder is seeking the following sanctions and relief:

Prohibit the State (prosecutors and law enforcement) from obtaining any search warrants or issuing any subpoenas in this case without first providing notice to Ms. Gardner.

Order the State (prosecutors and law enforcement) to turn over any and all notes related to the ex-parte encounters with Tenon, K.J., and J.B. at the State Attorney’s Office.

Prohibit the State (prosecutors and law enforcement) from having any ex-parte encounters with Tenon without first providing notice to the Defendants and an opportunity to be present.

Authorize Ms. Gardner to depose Alan Chipperfield and Matthew Bodie, Tenon’s attorneys, regarding the meetings at the State Attorney’s Office between Tenon and the prosecutors

Order the State Attorney’s Office to pay Ms. Gardner’s costs associated with litigating this and any further discovery issues in this case at a rate of $500 per hour.

In a second motion, Gardner’s lawyers ask for the jail call records and inmate mail of Henry Tenon, the accused gunman.

RELATED: Exclusive: Shanna Gardner talks about Jared Bridegan relationship, how she told kids of dad’s murder

RELATED: Never-before-seen interview with Shanna Gardner a year before her arrest for Jared Bridegan’s murder

The documents state her defense counsel have not received any of these records since Jan. 2024, even though the court ordered JSO to release the jail calls on Feb. 12, 2025.

In a third motion, Gardner’s lawyers ask for the body worn camera footage of Tenon’s 2022 arrest.

PHOTOS: The people connected to the Jared Bridegan murder investigation

According to the document, Garnder’s lawyers believe “relevant evidence” is in the video.

The lawyers allege only redacted parts of the video are available to them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.