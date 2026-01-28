Shelters offer protection from freezing temperatures |Where to go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City of Jacksonville Warming Centers are now open through Monday. The Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Drive, will be open nightly from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority buses will provide transport from bus stops across Duval County to the Legends Center at no cost.

During normal business hours, Jacksonville Public Library Branches and COJ Community Centers are open and will serve as Warming Centers as well.

Other area shelters are also providing cold-weather shelter services to the homeless population at the following locations:

• City Rescue Mission, 234 W. State St.

• Sulzbacher Center, 611 East Adams St. (for men) 5455 Springfield Blvd. (for Women and Children).

• Trinity Rescue Mission, 622 W. Union St.

In St. Johns County a cold weather shelter opened on Monday the First United Methodist Church of St. Augustine, 118 King St.

Another shelter is located at Grace United Methodist Church located at 8 Carrera St.

In Nassau County, The MLK Jr Recreation Center, 1200 Elm St. will continue to serve as a cold night shelter through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

In Putnam County, the City of Palatka opened a temporary cold weather shelter at the Robert H. Jenkins Northside Community & Recreation Center, formerly known as Jenkins Middle School, at 1900 Napoleon St. Shelter Hours are 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

