Sheriff: Yulee man arrested after six-hour standoff with deputies, firing gun, yelling racial slurs

A Yulee man is in Nassau County jail on $50,000 bond after he was arrested following a six-hour standoff with deputies Sunday night into Monday morning.

Charles Kirkman III, 63, is facing aggravated assault charges and discharging a firearm after deputies were called to Branch Creek Drive at about 7:45 p.m.

Deputies arrived speaking with witnesses who said Kirkman was screaming racial slurs and shooting a firearm into the air, a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

“As deputies established a perimeter around Kirkman’s residence, he attempted to leave inside a vehicle,” the news release states. “As deputies approached the car, Kirkman fled inside the home.”

Investigators attempted for several hours to make contact with Kirkman. At 2:19 a.m., Monday deputies used “less lethal force” to gain entry into the home and take Kirkman into custody, the news release states.

Kirkman was treated for minor injuries and taken to jail.

No other injuries were reported.

