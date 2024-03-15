‘She’s going to be a blessed dog:’ Over a hundred waited to adopt rescued Putnam County dogs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 100 rescued dogs are spending their first night in a new home. Action News Jax first reported Wednesday when they were found at a home in Interlachen. Friday, we learned more than 200 dogs were found.

208 dogs were recovered by the Putnam County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Department from a home in Interlachen on Wednesday.

Officials said all the dogs were in the care of a woman in her 80s.

Deputy County Administrator Julianne Young said. “It just was a situation where her age didn’t allow her to properly care for them. It’s a bad situation, but a lot of positives came from it.”

Over a hundred people waited in line, hoping to add a dog to their family. One couple said because of Action News Jax’s report Thursday, they were able to come to this event to find a replacement for their dog.

“We lost our dog about two years ago,” dog adopter Janet Giraitis said. “That was our baby. It was called RJ -- Ray and Janet’s dog.”

Veterinarians were on the scene giving the dogs their shots before being taken to their new home. Over six different rescue organizations took in 120 dogs from the 208 that were covered -- leaving 88 dogs to be adopted.

“This community rallies around every time there’s a need,” Young said. “From people dropping off supplies, dog food, bleach to laundry detergent. This is not new to this community.”

One dog has been at the animal shelter for nearly two years. It also left with a family.

“She’s going to be a blessed dog and much fatter than she is today,” Kirsten Sutton said.

All the dogs at this event were adopted.

Putnam County rescue organizations will release information on their social media on Monday about how you can adopt the remaining 120 dogs that were not seen here at this event.

