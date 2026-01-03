Shooting in Orange Park leaves one hospitalized, police investigating

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area near Orange Avenue and Marcia Drive just after midnight for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found several people at a nearby home and confirmed that someone had been shot.

The injured person was taken to the hospital and is said to be in serious condition, according to police.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

Police ask anyone with information to call 904-264-5555 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-8477.

