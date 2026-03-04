Shop local & support Tenikka’s Books for Kids at The BookMark 

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — You can shop local and support Tenikka’s Books for Kids, also known as #TB4K, at The BookMark.

The locally owned, independent bookstore is located at 220 First Street in the Beaches Town Center, where Atlantic and Neptune Beach meet the ocean.

You can shop and donate to #TB4K in one stop. The Bookmark staff can help you pick out children’s books if you need ideas.

Tenikka’s Books for Kids is March 9-21, 2026 and we are collecting new and like-new books for local children from birth to 18-years-old.

All the books will be given to children who meet their reading goals while participating in the Jacksonville Public Library Summer Reading Program, at no cost to their families.

For more information about Tenikka’s Books for Kids, click here.

