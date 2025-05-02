Shrimp Festival: What to know before you go

Fernandina Beach, FLA. — It’s time to celebrate all things shrimp. The annual Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival is underway in Fernandina Beach.

The festival will happen rain or shine.

Here’s what you need to know before you go.

Festival hours:

Friday, May 2

5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Waterfront food booths are open from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Kids Fun Zone is open from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Waterfront food booths are open until 8 p.m.

The Kids Fun Zone is open from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 4

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Parking information:

There are two official parking lots for the festival. There’s a park-and-ride shuttle lot at Fernandina Beach High School. A park-and-walk parking lot is located at Buccaneer Field. There is a charge for both areas.

There is no official spot for rideshare drop-offs and pick-ups. Festival organizers suggest you arrange for rideshares a couple of blocks away from the festival due to road closures.

Bicycle parking is available at the Shrimp Festival. There are three parking areas for them. They’re located at Pineland Bank at Centre Street and North 8th Street, Alachua at North 2nd Street and on the south end of the waterfront/riverfront stage area.

The festival area is for pedestrians only. Bikes, scooters and skateboards are prohibited.

Admission:

The festival is free to attend, however tickets may be required for some special features in the Kid Zone.

Entertainment:

For a lineup of scheduled entertainment, click here.

