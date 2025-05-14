Sing Out Loud Festival Opens Local Artist Showcase Applications

St. Augustine, Fla — Attention local and regional singers, songwriters, musicians, and entertainers! Sing Out Loud Festival, the beloved September celebration of music and community across St. Johns County, is now accepting applications for its renowned Local Artist Showcases presented by PNC Bank. Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 13, online at APPLY.

A cornerstone of the Sing Out Loud Festival, the Local Artist Showcases offer emerging and established artists a platform to reach new audiences, connect with fellow artists, and share the festival lineup with national headlining acts. The showcases will feature over 100 performers spanning indie rock, bluegrass, hip hop, country, comedy, and spoken word. Hosted at multiple venues across St. Johns County, the showcases will unfold over the first three weekends in September.

This year’s Local Artist Showcases are once again presented by PNC Bank, a dedicated supporter of the arts within the communities it serves.

Now in its ninth year, Sing Out Loud has continued to be a celebration of live music in North Florida. Sing Out Loud has grown into an expansive and truly epic festival spanning four weekends in September.

In addition to free Local Artist Showcases, the festival’s marquee weekend will feature national headlining acts Hozier, Beabadoobee, Vance Joy, The Teskey Brothers, Rilo Kiley, Father John Misty, and six more during the Live Wildly Showcase on September 20 and 21 on Francis Field in historic downtown St. Augustine.

