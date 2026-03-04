SJSO investigating St. Augustine burglary

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of a burglary in the Beacon Lake neighborhood. According to SJSO, the burglary happened at Concave Lane on February 25 around 7:00 p.m.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office said the person entered through the backyard, walked to the back sliding glass door, cut the screen door, and then broke the glass door. Over a 15-minute period, the person walked in and out of the home several times, and stole a filing cabinet and a briefcase.

𝐃𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐕𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐆𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐆𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐈𝐍 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐎𝐍 𝐋𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐃



The subject seen in this surveillance video forced entry into a home on Concave Lane in the Beacon Lake Neighborhood on February 25, 2026 around 7:03 p.m.



"The subject is wearing a light-colored hat, black face mask, light colored hooded sweater, a dark colored vest, light colored pants, and light-colored shoes‚" said the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Property Crimes detectives ask anyone with information on an unknown vehicle parked at the JEA area near Beacon Lake Parkway and Concave Lane to contact the sheriff’s office at SOpropertycrimes@sjso.org.

