SJSO: ‘Organized Romanian theft group’ targets Kay Jewelers at St. Augustine Premier Outlets

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects wanted for theft of a local jewelry store.

On May 3, Marius Romana Radulescu (AKA Sava, Vasile), Onita Rostas, and an unknown woman visited the Kay Jewelers at St. Augustine Premiere Outlets.

The sheriff’s office said all three suspects began browsing. While Radulescu and the unknown woman were trying on jewelry, Rostas pocketed a 10-karat gold, 22-inch necklace, and a 10-karat diamond tennis bracelet. The total value is estimated to be $16,300.

The suspects are believed to be involved in an organized Romanian theft group. Radulescu and Rostas have federal, state and international warrants.

Here’s surveillance video the sheriff’s office posted on social media of the suspected theft:

Suspects in Kay Jewelers - clipped version

If you have any additional information related to these subjects, please contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 824-8304; crimetips@sjso.org or Crime Stoppers at (888) 277-TIPS (8477).

