‘Slaughterhouse-Five,’ other books further restricted in St. Johns schools after objection hearing

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After a heated book objection hearing Tuesday, several popular book titles under fire in St. Johns County now have more restrictions. St. Johns County School District board members voiced concerns over the books’ mature nature while others expressed frustration.

“I’m very concerned about the book banning that’s going on in our county,” Hazel Robinson said at the hearing. “Our kids are already exposed to stuff so let them have access to literature,” Michelle Jennings added.

“Freedom Writer’s Diary”, “L8R, G8R”, “A Stolen Life”, and “Slaughterhouse Five” were previously restricted to high school students. After Tuesday’s hearing, they will be restricted to just 11th and 12th graders.

“Freedom Writer’s Diary” and “L8R, G8R” will also require parental permission.

“We have to be cautious about what someone can turn around and pull off the shelf. I think it depends on someone’s maturity,” Kelly Barrera, a St. Johns County School District board member, said.

Books can be objected to if the material is pornographic, describes sexual conduct, is not suited to student needs, or is inappropriate for the grade level.

As of the end of last month, there were more than 100 books that had objections in the district.

“Overtime it becomes unmanageable. And over time, the books become inaccessible,” Superintendent Tim Forson warned during the meeting.

