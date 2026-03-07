Slightly Stoopid to perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre this summer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Slightly Stoopid will perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on August 23 as part of the Road Trippin Summer Tour 2026. The concert will feature special guests The Elovaters and Denm.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale with prices ranging from $46.00 to $86.00. The tour comes as the Southern California-based musical collective celebrates 30 years of performing together.

Childhood friends Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald founded the band in Ocean Beach, California. The pair was mentored by Bradley Nowell of the band Sublime. Their musical style incorporates elements of rock, reggae and punk music.

The collective has achieved commercial success through an independent business model. They founded their own record label, Stoopid Records, which released the platinum-certified single “Closer To The Sun.” The label also released the gold-certified singles “2am” and “Collie Man.”

The band has collaborated with various artists across multiple genres. These include Snoop Dogg, Stephen Marley, Cypress Hill and Bob Weir. Other collaborations have featured Karl Denson of the Rolling Stones and Rashawn Ross of the Dave Matthews Band.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online at the amphitheatre’s website or through AXS, as well as in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

