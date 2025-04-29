Small plane crashes into lake in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A small plane from an aviation school in Flagler County crashed into Crescent Lake in Putnam County on Tuesday before 11 a.m.

It’s reported that the plane was landing and flipped over in the lake, according to Putnam County Fire Rescue.

Action News Jax has learned that both the pilot and co-pilot have been safely recovered.

Florida Highway Patrol and FAA are investigating.

