Snoop Dogg will be performing in Jacksonville in the VyStar Arena

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Snoop Dogg announces his upcoming tour with special guests making a stop in Jacksonville.

Joining Snoop on this tour are other artists like Nelly, Ying Yang Twins, and other special guests.

After performing in the Super Bowl half time show, Snoop went on tour earlier in 2022 selling out Arenas across the Country.

He is now back out on the road with many artist singing fan favorites.

Snoop Dogg will perform August 10 at the Vystar Arena.

To buy ticket go the this website.

