Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Florida using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Exxon
- Address: 241 US-98, EastPoint, FL
- Price: $2.66
#2. AMI Food Store
- Address: 1520 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Panama City, FL
- Price: $2.83
#3. Costco
- Address: 675 Tatonka Terrace, The Villages, FL
- Price: $2.86
#3. BJ's (tie)
- Address: 13585 NE 86th Ct, Lady Lake, FL
- Price: $2.86
#3. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 755 N US 27-441, Lady Lake, FL
- Price: $2.86
#3. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 1707 W 23rd St, Panama City, FL
- Price: $2.86
#7. Tom Thumb
- Address: 1290 Airport Blvd, Pensacola, FL
- Price: $2.88
#8. Shell
- Address: 2200 US-29 S, Pensacola, FL
- Price: $2.89
#8. Circle K (tie)
- Address: 5680 QUINTETTE RD, Pace, FL
- Price: $2.89
#10. Circle K
- Address: 3431 Southern Trace, The Villages, FL
- Price: $2.93