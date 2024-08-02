'So close to home:' Family, neighbor reacts to double shooting in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A double shooting in an Arlington neighborhood has left a man and a woman dead. Police say the shooter immediately turned himself into the police after he killed the two people.

Amanda Talley lives close to the home where it happened. She told Action News Jax the gunman was the roommate of her children’s uncle.

“It was a bit of a shocker, especially so close to home,” Talley said. “It’s rough. He wasn’t immediate family to me, but he was immediate family to my children and it’s hard to deal with”

Talley says her children lost their Uncle B.G. or Brian Gates.

“He was great. He would come around and hang out with the kids and he’d come and mow my lawn every once and a while,” Talley said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said around noon on Thursday, a man flagged down an officer near the area and told them he shot two people. The officer immediately detained him and began to investigate.

The officer went to a home on Whitlock Avenue in Arlington and found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Talley said it began with an argument inside the home with B.G.’s girlfriend and his roommate.

When Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez asked who the roommate was, Talley responded, “[He] is the one who flagged down the police and said he shot them….I heard there was an altercation in the house between the roommate and the girlfriend and Brian, B.G.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Neighbors Rex Raulerson said they didn’t know the people who lived there, but they’re sad to learn about what happened.

“There [have] been incidents like a mile away, there’s some motels that there have been some trouble at in the past but our little neighborhood over here is usually really quiet, so it’s kind of a shock and a shame.”

JSO said they have obtained a search warrant and are still investigating.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.