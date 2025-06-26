Solutions discussed after decades of complaints against a small Jacksonville utility company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Westside neighbors, who said they’ve dealt with issues with their utility company for years, are fed up and looking for answers.

Action News Jax first reported residents’ complaints against the Normandy Village Utility Company in 2016. At that time, neighbors told us they had no running water for nearly 24 hours because of an electrical issue.

And now, one City Council member is working to get solutions.

“The whole goal was to bring everyone together to start thinking about solutions, but we first need to hear the problem,” said City Council Member Tyrona Clark-Murray.

A town hall meeting was held Wednesday night at the Lane Wiley Senior Center, and over a dozen utility customers had a chance to share their complaints with the company directly.

Some of the problems they said they’ve dealt with are bills not being sent out, water turning off without proper notice, and poor infrastructure.

“We’ve been here 30 years,” said a customer during a public comment. “We’ve been dealing with this crap for 30 years.”

Another customer said she could be in the middle of the shower or in the middle of cooking, and her water just shuts off.

During the meeting, many customers asked why JEA can’t just take over. A representative said the only way that could happen is if the owner of the utility expresses interest in selling.

The utility’s lawyer said there has been a change in staff and some solutions are in the works. They are also trying to update the billing system.

Clark-Murray said she plans to hold at least two more town halls. Those dates have not yet been announced.

