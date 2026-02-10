Some confusion remains over whether animal slaughterhouse is coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Concerns and confusion are top of mind for people who live in one Southside Estates neighborhood ahead of Tuesday night’s Jacksonville City Council meeting.

They want to know whether a slaughterhouse will be built next door.

“Our main concern has always been the defining of terms,” concerned resident Kirsten Brewer said.

Back in August, Action News Jax first reported an ordinance being proposed that would rezone part of Beach Boulevard between Desalvo and Cortez roads to allow Apna Bazaar to expand and construct a live processing animal facility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In November, we learned the owners of Apna Bazar decided to withdraw their request for that slaughterhouse because so many neighbors were against it.

However, on all of the City Council agendas, the ordinance summary for the rezoning still reads “to Permit Butchering & Live Animal Processing & Commercial Uses.”

“Slaughterhouse, live animal processing, are they the same thing or are they different? Is live animal processing based on the number of animals?” Brewer asked.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Council President Kevin Carrico confirmed with Action News Jax that the current rezoning ordinance would allow Apna Bazar to expand their retail footprint and add a new warehouse. He also stated that there will be no animal processing allowed whatsoever.

Council Vice President Nick Howland said he saw residents still had many questions about the ordinance and said he plans to introduce a floor amendment tonight to reemphasize that no animal processing will be allowed.

“We’ve put in there an actual limit in no liability of a slaughterhouse,” Howland said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.