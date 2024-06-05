Some suspects in connection to 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder out of jail on bond

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Three people allegedly connected to the 2023 Gilligan’s Island murder in Camden County are out of jail on bond.

Action News Jax told you in July when 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph’s body was found in the water near Gilligan’s Island.

Four people -- Anthony Scott Mistretta, Debra Leane Doughtery, Frank Patrick Kennedy III, Bernice Rose McGuire -- have been indicted on murder charges in connection to Mamph’s killing

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax Kennedy and McGuire bonded out of jail.

Kennedy was granted a $250,00 bond and McGuire was granted a cash bond of $230,100, according to the Camden County Clerk’s Office.

Dougherty filed for bond, but it was later withdrawn, and no motion for bond was ever filed for Misretta.

Another person, Meghan Leigh Robison, has also been indicted on a charge of Making a False Statement. She was originally one of the five people arrested by the St. Marys Police Department in Mamph’s murder but is not facing a murder charge.

Robinson is out of jail on a recognizance bond. That means she has a curfew and must reside in Camden County.

