Southeastern Grocers announces rebrand to The Winn-Dixie Company, reinforcing Florida roots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG) announced today that it will rebrand as The Winn-Dixie Company in early 2026, with a focus on its Florida roots to drive future growth.

The transition aims to honor Winn-Dixie’s century-long legacy while modernizing stores and enhancing customer experiences.

SEG plans to invest in remodels and new store projects, expand its liquor store portfolio, and pilot new conveniences such as third-party online grocery delivery.

“For a century, Winn-Dixie has proudly called Florida home,” said Anthony Hucker, Chairman and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “Our story is built on the resilience and spirit of its people, and that foundation will guide our future.”

SEG has finalized an agreement to acquire Hitchcock’s Markets in Alachua, Keystone Heights, and Williston, converting these stores to Winn-Dixie locations starting late 2025.

The new Williston Winn-Dixie is expected to open in early December 2025, ahead of the nearby Winn-Dixie closing.SEG will transition ownership of most of its locations outside of Florida, marking the end of an era for Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets in regions such as Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Store closings are expected to be completed by year-end, with all banner transitions anticipated by early 2026.

Following these transactions, The Winn-Dixie Company will focus on Florida and southern Georgia, operating approximately 130 grocery stores and 140 liquor stores. SEG extends gratitude to its associates and communities for their support during this transition.

