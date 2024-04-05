SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX said it has successfully launched another rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:12 a.m. Friday.

The rocket will send 23 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: Brewing up adventure: Visit Jacksonville launches Jax Coffee & Donuts Trail

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.