Brewing up adventure: Visit Jacksonville launches Jax Coffee & Donuts Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new way to experience Jacksonville coffee shops is brewing in the city.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Home to the last remaining Maxwell House coffee plant in the United States, it’s no surprise that Jacksonville is overflowing with local coffee shops.

Action News Jax has covered several local coffee shops opening in the area during our weekly Around Jax segment. A few of those shops include Blueberry Artisan Bakery & Cafe, Tikijava Jax and Sweet Peaches coffee shop.

Read: Global restaurateur HMSHost opens second Southern Grounds Coffee House at JIA

The buzzing shops all over lead to a new announcement from Visit Jacksonville: the Jax Coffee & Donuts Trail.

Visit Jacksonville said the Jax Coffee & Donuts Trail invites coffee and donut lovers on a self-guided tour of more than 30 shops across the city, including local donut favorites Mini Bar, The Donut Shoppe and Old Soul Donuts, and quaint coffee shops like Sippers Coffeehouse, Show Pigeon Coffee and Tiki Java Jax.

“Those wishing to hop on the trail can download the Visit Jax app and select the Coffee & Donuts Trail icon. By checking in at each location visited, trail participants are eligible for free coffee and donut-themed prizes from Visit Jacksonville depending on the number of places they visit,” said the Visit Jacksonville website.

Read: Around Jax: Iconic bowling alley set to reopen, new Cuban coffee spot off Bowden Road

The full list of participating businesses is available at coffeeanddonutstrail.com.

Looking for vegan or gluten-free options? Blueberry Artisan Bakery & Cafe has vegan & gluten-free options available. Good Dough provides vegan options available on Fridays only. The Mini Bar offers wheat-free donuts available for purchase on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only.

The Jax Coffee & Donut Trail Passport is free and available only on the Visit Jax App. A tutorial of how the trial and app work can be found HERE.

Read: Around Jax: New Southside coffee shop serving up more than just a cup of joe

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.